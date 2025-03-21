Kim-Putin Alliance: A Growing Military Bond

A senior Russian security official held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, acknowledging North Korea's role in supporting Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu's visit underscores a growing military alliance between the two nations, as reported by Russian state media.

During the meeting, Shoigu expressed gratitude towards North Korea for its support of Russia's geopolitical stance, particularly concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. He delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the importance of their mutual agreements. This visit follows reports of North Korea sending additional troops to assist Russia.

The increase in North Korean military involvement, which includes supplying conventional weapons, comes amid speculation about economic and military assistance from Russia. Experts believe that North Korea is aiming to maximize benefits from this alliance. The meeting raises prospects of a future visit by Kim to Russia to further enhance defense cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)