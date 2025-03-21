Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Landscape: BNP's Stance on Awami League's Return

The BNP in Bangladesh expressed no objection to the Awami League's return under clean leadership. Amidst calls for banning the Awami League, the interim government confirmed no such plans but hinted at trials for crimes. Hasina's regime was ousted in protests, facing potential legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:40 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The BNP in Bangladesh stated it has no objection to the Awami League's return to politics if it is under a clean leadership. This announcement came after the interim government's assurance of no plans to ban the Awami League.

The political climate remains tense with ongoing protests by student organizations calling for the Awami League's electoral exclusion. Interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, emphasized that while the party will not be banned, individuals involved in crimes would face legal action.

Sheikh Hasina, who has been in exile, faces potential prosecution along with her associates. The movement led by Students Against Discrimination has escalated, demanding constitutional changes and opposing any rehabilitation of the Awami League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

