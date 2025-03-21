Bangladesh's Political Landscape: BNP's Stance on Awami League's Return

The BNP in Bangladesh stated it has no objection to the Awami League's return to politics if it is under a clean leadership. This announcement came after the interim government's assurance of no plans to ban the Awami League.

The political climate remains tense with ongoing protests by student organizations calling for the Awami League's electoral exclusion. Interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, emphasized that while the party will not be banned, individuals involved in crimes would face legal action.

Sheikh Hasina, who has been in exile, faces potential prosecution along with her associates. The movement led by Students Against Discrimination has escalated, demanding constitutional changes and opposing any rehabilitation of the Awami League.

