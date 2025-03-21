Controversy Unfolds in Manipur: MLA Rebuts Weapon Supply Allegations

In the Jiribam district of Manipur, a heated controversy erupted after an apex body accused an MLA of supplying weapons to miscreants.

The legislator, Md Achab Uddin, has firmly denied these allegations, describing them as 'unfortunate' and damaging to his reputation. The MLA maintains his commitment to the welfare of all people, regardless of religion or ethnicity, and has lodged a complaint with the Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, the state of Manipur remains on edge, with ongoing ethnic violence resulting in more than 250 deaths since May 2023, leading to President's rule being imposed in February.

