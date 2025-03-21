Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds in Manipur: MLA Rebuts Weapon Supply Allegations

In Manipur's Jiribam district, an MLA rejected allegations by Jiri Apunba Lup of supplying weapons to miscreants. The accusation, described as 'unfortunate,' was clarified by JAL, claiming it wasn't connected to its executive bodies. Tension in Jiribam continues amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the Jiribam district of Manipur, a heated controversy erupted after an apex body accused an MLA of supplying weapons to miscreants.

The legislator, Md Achab Uddin, has firmly denied these allegations, describing them as 'unfortunate' and damaging to his reputation. The MLA maintains his commitment to the welfare of all people, regardless of religion or ethnicity, and has lodged a complaint with the Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, the state of Manipur remains on edge, with ongoing ethnic violence resulting in more than 250 deaths since May 2023, leading to President's rule being imposed in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

