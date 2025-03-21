Captain Abhishek Takes Center Stage in TMC's 2026 Poll Strategy
In South Kolkata, TMC supporters rally with 'Captain Abhishek' flags ahead of a crucial meeting to plan the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections social media campaign. The gathering reveals a growing power tension in TMC between veteran leaders and emerging figures like Abhishek Banerjee and his supporters.
South Kolkata is decked out in yellow flags proclaiming 'Captain Abhishek' as supporters of the Trinamool Congress prepare for a pivotal 'war strategy' meeting this Sunday. The meeting aims to devise a social media campaign for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.
The initiative comes just days after Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, led a meeting focused on addressing 'fake voters' in electoral rolls, underscoring the ongoing power dynamics within the party.
Amidst visible tension between veteran and younger leaders, TMC's IT cell, under Debanshu Bhattacharya, continues to ensure the party's message reaches the public through various independent supporter groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
