Captain Abhishek Takes Center Stage in TMC's 2026 Poll Strategy

South Kolkata is decked out in yellow flags proclaiming 'Captain Abhishek' as supporters of the Trinamool Congress prepare for a pivotal 'war strategy' meeting this Sunday. The meeting aims to devise a social media campaign for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The initiative comes just days after Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, led a meeting focused on addressing 'fake voters' in electoral rolls, underscoring the ongoing power dynamics within the party.

Amidst visible tension between veteran and younger leaders, TMC's IT cell, under Debanshu Bhattacharya, continues to ensure the party's message reaches the public through various independent supporter groups.

