Stalin Leads Landmark Delimitation Meeting Amid Controversy

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired the first Joint Action Committee meeting addressing the potential implications of Lok Sabha seats delimitation. With leaders from multiple states participating, the event sparked protests from the BJP, highlighting controversies and allegations of political opportunism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:26 IST
The first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, took place on Saturday, drawing participation from 14 leaders across five states. The session focused on concerns about the Lok Sabha seats delimitation exercise and its perceived threat to states with high economic growth and literacy.

The opposition BJP launched a black flag protest against the meeting, accusing Stalin of neglecting critical regional issues like the Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar water-sharing disputes. Tamilisai Soundararajan from the BJP criticized the gathering as a 'corruption hiding meeting' for the participating leaders.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers and leaders from Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, and others. While Stalin described it as a 'historic day for Indian federalism,' BJP leaders slammed it as a distraction from alleged misgovernance and corruption. Despite the criticisms, the meeting is seen as a pivotal step towards a national movement for fair representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

