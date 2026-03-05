Left Menu

Iran Women's Anthem Dilemma: A Symbol of Silent Protest or Mourning?

The Iran women's football team sang their national anthem at the Women's Asian Cup match against Australia, contrasting their previous silence before the South Korea match. The silence was viewed as protest or mourning, with players expressing concern for family amid Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:30 IST
Iran Women's Anthem Dilemma: A Symbol of Silent Protest or Mourning?

The Iran women's football team sang and saluted their national anthem before facing Australia in the Women's Asian Cup, in stark contrast to the silence preceding their initial game against South Korea. The previous quietness was interpreted either as a protest or a form of mourning, though the team did not provide clarification.

During a pre-match press conference, Iranian striker Sara Didar struggled to hold back tears while expressing the collective concerns of players and management for their families amidst ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Didar, at 21, was present on the bench as Thursday's match commenced under heavy rain on the Gold Coast, where Iran is expected to play all their Group A games.

The Iranian women's team's anthem stance mirrored that of the men's team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they initially remained silent during the anthem amidst internal turmoil, later singing in subsequent matches. The men's team faced this situation as Iran dealt with protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a significant catalyst for women's rights demonstrations in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

 India
2
Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

 Global
3
Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

 Iraq
4
An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in the war, reports AP.

An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026