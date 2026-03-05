Iran Women's Anthem Dilemma: A Symbol of Silent Protest or Mourning?

The Iran women's football team sang and saluted their national anthem before facing Australia in the Women's Asian Cup, in stark contrast to the silence preceding their initial game against South Korea. The previous quietness was interpreted either as a protest or a form of mourning, though the team did not provide clarification.

During a pre-match press conference, Iranian striker Sara Didar struggled to hold back tears while expressing the collective concerns of players and management for their families amidst ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Didar, at 21, was present on the bench as Thursday's match commenced under heavy rain on the Gold Coast, where Iran is expected to play all their Group A games.

The Iranian women's team's anthem stance mirrored that of the men's team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they initially remained silent during the anthem amidst internal turmoil, later singing in subsequent matches. The men's team faced this situation as Iran dealt with protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a significant catalyst for women's rights demonstrations in the country.

