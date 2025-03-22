Left Menu

Jagan Reddy and MK Stalin Unite Against Unfair Delimitation

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urges PM Modi to ensure fair delimitation, fearing reduced state representation. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin organizes a protest, seeking a balanced approach to the exercise. The two leaders call for constitutional amendments to maintain state representation proportionate to population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:09 IST
Jagan Reddy and MK Stalin Unite Against Unfair Delimitation
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's ex-Chief Minister and leader of YSR Congress, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for a fair parliamentary delimitation process that will not lead to any state's reduction in representation.

Emphasizing the importance of amending the Indian Constitution's Article 81(2)(a), Reddy seeks a proportional increase in parliamentary seats for all states. This move aims to safeguard states from losing their seats in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, maintaining the balance of representation.

Concurrently, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin spearheads a coordinated protest for 'fair delimitation', warning against the unfair impact of delimitation based solely on population metrics, stressing its potential threat to cultural and political equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025