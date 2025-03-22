Jagan Reddy and MK Stalin Unite Against Unfair Delimitation
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urges PM Modi to ensure fair delimitation, fearing reduced state representation. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin organizes a protest, seeking a balanced approach to the exercise. The two leaders call for constitutional amendments to maintain state representation proportionate to population.
Andhra Pradesh's ex-Chief Minister and leader of YSR Congress, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for a fair parliamentary delimitation process that will not lead to any state's reduction in representation.
Emphasizing the importance of amending the Indian Constitution's Article 81(2)(a), Reddy seeks a proportional increase in parliamentary seats for all states. This move aims to safeguard states from losing their seats in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, maintaining the balance of representation.
Concurrently, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin spearheads a coordinated protest for 'fair delimitation', warning against the unfair impact of delimitation based solely on population metrics, stressing its potential threat to cultural and political equilibrium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
