Political Battle Over Population-Based Delimitation Intensifies in India

Political leaders from southern states strongly oppose the proposed delimitation exercise based on population, arguing it would be unfair and diminish their representation. A joint meeting led by DMK calls for extending the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies and seeks dialogue with the central government, amid rising political tension nationwide.

Updated: 22-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:18 IST
In a firm stand against the proposed population-based delimitation of constituencies, southern states have united to voice their opposition during a DMK-led Joint Action Committee meeting. The leaders argued this measure could unfairly reduce their representation in Parliament and demanded an extension of the existing freeze on constituencies for another 25 years.

The meeting, which saw participation from three chief ministers and other significant political figures, was a significant move by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ahead of the state elections. Stalin highlighted the potential harm of delimitation based on current population figures and called for the establishment of an expert panel to craft a strategic political and legal action plan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan likened the proposed delimitation to a 'sword of Damocles' over southern states, and urged the Center for meaningful dialogue before proceeding. Despite reassurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, tensions are high, with accusations of political maneuvering from both sides of the debate escalating as the issue continues to divide the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

