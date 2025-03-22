Karnataka BJP Urges Reversal of Legislators' Suspension
BJP president B Y Vijayendra appeals to Speaker U T Khader to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP legislators. The suspension followed protests against a reservation bill for Muslims. Vijayendra condemns the move as illegal and announces a statewide awareness campaign against minority appeasement.
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has called on Speaker U T Khader to rescind the suspension order affecting 18 BJP legislators. These MLAs faced suspension for six months after expressing opposition to a reservation bill for Muslims by protesting on the Assembly floor.
During a press briefing at the BJP state office, Vijayendra labeled the suspension as 'illegal and unconstitutional,' criticizing it as a unilateral decision. He accused the government of minority appeasement and announced plans for a vigorous campaign to counter the bill through public awareness.
Vijayendra conveyed that the BJP intends to challenge the legislative decision both within and outside the Assembly, and stressed their commitment to what he termed 'the fight against minority appeasement and the humiliation of Hindus.'
