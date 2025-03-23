Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Bhagat Singh Amidst Political Sparring

On Shaheed Diwas, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh in Malviya Nagar, addressing opposition criticism. Gupta highlighted previous neglect of the statue's condition, emphasizing her government's commitment to patriotism, while political controversies between BJP and AAP continue over historical reverence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a symbolic tribute on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh at Malviya Nagar Park, critiquing the opposition for questioning the BJP government's patriotic credentials.

Gupta lambasted her detractors for their silence when the statue was broken earlier, asserting that the installation demonstrates genuine respect for national heroes. She highlighted the significance of the ceremony, attended by significant political figures, including MLA Satish Upadhyaya and MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The event unfolded as a political storm brewed, with AAP accused of statue neglect and the BJP counterclaiming that AAP used the issue to divert from corruption allegations. Observed on March 23, Shaheed Diwas commemorates the sacrifices of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, eternal icons in India's fight for freedom.

