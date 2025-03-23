Left Menu

Turmoil in Turkiye: Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nation-wide Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent rival of President Erdogan, was arrested on corruption charges, inciting major protests in Turkiye. The arrest, seen as a political move, raises concerns over democracy and rule of law. The arrest occurs amid a primary supporting Imamoglu as the presidential candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:52 IST
Turmoil in Turkiye: Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nation-wide Protests
arrest
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul's political landscape was shaken on Sunday with the formal arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Accused of running a criminal organization and bid-rigging among other charges, his arrest has plunged Turkiye into its largest protests in a decade.

The demonstrators assert that the move is political, aiming to sideline Imamoglu from the upcoming 2028 presidential race. Despite government claims of judicial independence, widespread sentiment perceives this as an attack on democracy. Meanwhile, street clashes in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir reflect the growing unrest.

This arrest occurs as the Republican People's Party gathers to endorse Imamoglu as its presidential candidate, with hopes that this show of support galvanizes opposition to Erdogan's administration. International bodies and local supporters alike condemn the court's decision, seeing it as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025