Turmoil in Turkiye: Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nation-wide Protests

Istanbul's political landscape was shaken on Sunday with the formal arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Accused of running a criminal organization and bid-rigging among other charges, his arrest has plunged Turkiye into its largest protests in a decade.

The demonstrators assert that the move is political, aiming to sideline Imamoglu from the upcoming 2028 presidential race. Despite government claims of judicial independence, widespread sentiment perceives this as an attack on democracy. Meanwhile, street clashes in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir reflect the growing unrest.

This arrest occurs as the Republican People's Party gathers to endorse Imamoglu as its presidential candidate, with hopes that this show of support galvanizes opposition to Erdogan's administration. International bodies and local supporters alike condemn the court's decision, seeing it as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)