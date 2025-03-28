Left Menu

Canada Plans Retaliation Against U.S. Tariffs: Carney Leads the Charge

Canada is preparing countermeasures against new U.S. tariffs, with Prime Minister Mark Carney stating nothing is off the table. Carney emphasized Canada's need to diversify trade and strengthen its auto sector. He seeks a strong mandate for his party in the upcoming election to address these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of the latest U.S. tariff threats, Canada is plotting a strategic counterattack, with Prime Minister Mark Carney leading the charge. Stating that nothing is off the table, Carney poised the nation for possible measures that will maximize U.S. impact while sparing Canada.

The Prime Minister warned that a trade war could profoundly damage Canada, which relies heavily on exporting goods to the U.S. Carney disclosed plans to consult with provincial premiers and business leaders for a cohesive response, particularly concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's recent auto sector tariffs announcement.

Amid his election campaign, Carney calls for electorate backing to secure a decisive victory for his Liberal Party, enabling effective negotiations with the United States. Carney reiterated Canada's commitment to reducing trade reliance on its southern neighbor and fostering its own industry resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

