Canada Plans Retaliation Against U.S. Tariffs: Carney Leads the Charge

In the face of the latest U.S. tariff threats, Canada is plotting a strategic counterattack, with Prime Minister Mark Carney leading the charge. Stating that nothing is off the table, Carney poised the nation for possible measures that will maximize U.S. impact while sparing Canada.

The Prime Minister warned that a trade war could profoundly damage Canada, which relies heavily on exporting goods to the U.S. Carney disclosed plans to consult with provincial premiers and business leaders for a cohesive response, particularly concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's recent auto sector tariffs announcement.

Amid his election campaign, Carney calls for electorate backing to secure a decisive victory for his Liberal Party, enabling effective negotiations with the United States. Carney reiterated Canada's commitment to reducing trade reliance on its southern neighbor and fostering its own industry resilience.

