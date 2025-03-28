UPDATE 1-Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine, Russian news agencies report

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords with the aim of reaching a settlement in the war, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday.

Putin, speaking in the northern port of Murmansk, also said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump, who has improved ties with Russia, sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year conflict. He said Russia was steadily moving towards the achievement of its goals in the conflict.

Putin's comments on temporary administration appeared to address his long-held complaint that Ukraine's authorities are not a legitimate negotiating partner as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has remained in power beyond the end of his mandate in May 2024. "In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the U.N, the United States, European countries and our partners," Putin was quoted as saying in talks with seamen at the port.

"This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty." He said Trump's efforts to proceed with direct talks with Russia - in contrast with his predecessor Joe Biden, who shunned contacts - showed the new president wanted peace.

"In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons," the agencies quoted him as saying. Russia, Putin said, was in favour of "peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense".

"Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative," he said. Russia, he said, was "persistently and confidently" moving towards achieving its goals. Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with many countries, including North Korea, to help end the war in Ukraine. Western and Ukrainian sources say more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to bolster Russian troops in Moscow's western Kursk region, though Moscow has not confirmed this.

