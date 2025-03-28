Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine, Russian news agencies report

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 04:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine, Russian news agencies report

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords with the aim of reaching a settlement in the war, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday.

Putin, speaking in the northern port of Murmansk, also said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump, who has improved ties with Russia, sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year conflict. He said Russia was steadily moving towards the achievement of its goals in the conflict.

Putin's comments on temporary administration appeared to address his long-held complaint that Ukraine's authorities are not a legitimate negotiating partner as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has remained in power beyond the end of his mandate in May 2024. "In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the U.N, the United States, European countries and our partners," Putin was quoted as saying in talks with seamen at the port.

"This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty." He said Trump's efforts to proceed with direct talks with Russia - in contrast with his predecessor Joe Biden, who shunned contacts - showed the new president wanted peace.

"In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons," the agencies quoted him as saying. Russia, Putin said, was in favour of "peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense".

"Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative," he said. Russia, he said, was "persistently and confidently" moving towards achieving its goals. Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with many countries, including North Korea, to help end the war in Ukraine. Western and Ukrainian sources say more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to bolster Russian troops in Moscow's western Kursk region, though Moscow has not confirmed this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025