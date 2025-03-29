Judge Leans Towards Blocking Trump's Order Against WilmerHale

A U.S. judge expressed on Friday the likelihood of temporarily restraining the enforcement of an order by Republican President Donald Trump's administration against the renowned Washington law firm, WilmerHale.

The firm has been targeted due to its work with Democrats and a connection to a special counsel that investigated Trump.

The development marks another twist in the ongoing legal and political disputes involving the former president and underscores the continued impact of Trump-era policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)