Judge Leans Towards Blocking Trump's Order Against WilmerHale

A U.S. judge indicated potential plans to temporarily halt Trump's administration from enforcing an order against the prominent Washington law firm WilmerHale, due to its affiliations with Democrats and involvement with a special counsel who investigated the former president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge expressed on Friday the likelihood of temporarily restraining the enforcement of an order by Republican President Donald Trump's administration against the renowned Washington law firm, WilmerHale.

The firm has been targeted due to its work with Democrats and a connection to a special counsel that investigated Trump.

The development marks another twist in the ongoing legal and political disputes involving the former president and underscores the continued impact of Trump-era policies.

