MK Stalin Celebrates Ramzan and Ugadi, Advocates for Southern Unity

In a show of communal harmony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin actively participated in the Ramzan festivities, distributing gifts to around 2,500 attendees. The event, held under the theme 'Let's Light the World with Love', has been a tradition for the past decade, highlighting themes of love and brotherhood.

Stalin's participation came during the ongoing budget session in the Tamil Nadu assembly, with the Chief Minister reaffirming his commitment to the state's development. He expressed gratitude towards the program's organizers and reviewed the financial report that aims to set a robust foundation for Tamil Nadu's growth over the next five years.

Further cementing regional unity, Stalin also conveyed warm wishes for Ugadi to the Telugu and Kannada communities. Via social media, he called for a united front against threats like Hindi imposition and political boundary changes, underlining the importance of preserving southern identity and rights.

