MK Stalin Celebrates Ramzan and Ugadi, Advocates for Southern Unity
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, joined Ramzan festivities, distributing gifts as a gesture of love and brotherhood. Alongside, he extended Ugadi greetings, urging solidarity against linguistic and political threats. Stalin emphasized the cultural unity among southern states to safeguard regional identity and rights.
In a show of communal harmony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin actively participated in the Ramzan festivities, distributing gifts to around 2,500 attendees. The event, held under the theme 'Let's Light the World with Love', has been a tradition for the past decade, highlighting themes of love and brotherhood.
Stalin's participation came during the ongoing budget session in the Tamil Nadu assembly, with the Chief Minister reaffirming his commitment to the state's development. He expressed gratitude towards the program's organizers and reviewed the financial report that aims to set a robust foundation for Tamil Nadu's growth over the next five years.
Further cementing regional unity, Stalin also conveyed warm wishes for Ugadi to the Telugu and Kannada communities. Via social media, he called for a united front against threats like Hindi imposition and political boundary changes, underlining the importance of preserving southern identity and rights.
