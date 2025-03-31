Trump's Fiery Stance: Ukraine Peace Talks and Oil Tariffs

Amid mounting tensions, the Kremlin announced on Monday that discussions between the United States and Russia regarding a potential peace agreement in Ukraine are in progress. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed anger over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership.

In a move to leverage negotiations, Trump indicated the possibility of imposing secondary tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on buyers of Russian oil should he perceive obstructive actions from Moscow. With China and India listed among major buyers, this tariff threat marks a significant shift in economic strategy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed ongoing collaboration with Washington, noting Putin's openness for dialogue with Trump. Despite the lack of a scheduled call this week, both leaders appear committed to mending strained bilateral ties and exploring solutions for the Ukrainian conflict.

