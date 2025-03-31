Judicial Activism Sparks Controversy: Bolsonaro and Le Pen Speak Out

In a striking response to a recent judicial ruling, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro condemned what he describes as 'left-wing judicial activism.' This comment came after French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was banned from seeking public office for five years due to an embezzlement conviction, effectively sidelining her from the 2027 presidential race unless she successfully appeals.

Bolsonaro, speaking to Reuters, asserted, "This ruling is clearly left-wing judicial activism. Wherever right-wing exists, the left and the system work to sideline their opponents." He further noted a worldwide pattern of using judicial proceedings to weaken political adversaries. Far-right leaders across Europe have echoed Bolsonaro's remarks, denouncing the ruling as an overreach of judicial power.

Conversely, some commentators have welcomed the decision, emphasizing the imperative of judicial independence and adherence to the rule of law. The judge remarked that Le Pen's misappropriation of EU funds was a deliberate act rather than an administrative oversight, casting a critical light on her party's practices. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro himself faces legal scrutiny, having been banned from public office until 2030 following allegations of undermining Brazil's electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)