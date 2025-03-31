Legal Battle: Marine Le Pen's Fight Against Embezzlement Conviction

Rodolphe Bosselut, the lawyer representing Marine Le Pen, announced plans on Monday to seek an appeal for his client's embezzlement conviction. The request aims for a legal resolution before the 2027 presidential election.

Alongside her conviction, Le Pen has been prohibited from holding public office for the next five years, casting uncertainty on her political future.

In a televised interview with BFM, Bosselut stated that Le Pen, a prominent figure and front-runner in opinion polls for the 2027 presidential race, was surprised by the severity of the court's ruling.

