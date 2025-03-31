Left Menu

Legal Battle: Marine Le Pen's Fight Against Embezzlement Conviction

Marine Le Pen's lawyer, Rodolphe Bosselut, plans to request an appeal for her embezzlement conviction before the 2027 presidential race. Along with the conviction, Le Pen was banned from public office for five years. She expressed shock at the court's decision, despite leading opinion polls for 2027.

Rodolphe Bosselut, the lawyer representing Marine Le Pen, announced plans on Monday to seek an appeal for his client's embezzlement conviction. The request aims for a legal resolution before the 2027 presidential election.

Alongside her conviction, Le Pen has been prohibited from holding public office for the next five years, casting uncertainty on her political future.

In a televised interview with BFM, Bosselut stated that Le Pen, a prominent figure and front-runner in opinion polls for the 2027 presidential race, was surprised by the severity of the court's ruling.

