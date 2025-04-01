Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Sanjay Nirupam Demands Justice in Gudi Padwa Clash

Sanjay Nirupam of Shiv Sena has called for the arrest of all involved in a Gudi Padwa procession clash. The altercation in Malad (west) involved two communities and led to the arrest of only three of nine named suspects, prompting allegations of undue political pressure on police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday demanded robust action following a violent clash during a Gudi Padwa procession. The incident, which unfolded in Malad (west)'s Pathanwadi locality, involved groups from two different communities.

The altercation started when two individuals, carrying a saffron flag in an autorickshaw, were attacked near a mosque. Tensions escalated rapidly, resulting in a police case against nine people. However, only three arrests have been made so far.

Nirupam accused the local MLA of applying pressure on the police to avoid further arrests. He insisted that all suspects must be detained and also called for action against a mosque, parts of which he claims are illegally constructed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

