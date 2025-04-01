Former Manipur CM Criticizes Congress for Rejecting Inner Line Permit

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched a scathing attack on the former Congress-led UPA government, accusing them of dismissing a crucial demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state back in 2012.

In a detailed post, Singh recounted how, during a 2012 Parliament session, the proposal was rejected despite being raised by then-Manipur MP Dr. Thokchom Meinya. Singh condemned this move by the UPA, alleging a failure to acknowledge Manipur's unique socio-political stature and a tendency to appease illegal immigrants instead.

He contrasted this with the BJP's approach, highlighting how the current government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, enacted the ILP system in 2019, aligning with the state's aspirations. Meanwhile, the Congress has stated that they are reviewing Singh's allegations meticulously before offering an official response.

(With inputs from agencies.)