Prashant Kishor Accuses Nitish Kumar of Hypocrisy Over Waqf Bill

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his silence on the Waqf Bill, likening it to his past tactics during the CAA-NRC bill debate. Kishor argues the government is hastily forming the law for political gain, emphasizing the community's concerns and Kumar's pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:49 IST
Jan Suraaj Party president Prashant Kishor (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has vocally criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his silence on the controversial Waqf Bill. Kishor claims this mirrors Kumar's past approach during discussions on the CAA-NRC bill, citing incidents where Kumar's words did not align with his party's actions in Parliament.

Kishor recounted to ANI how, despite publicly opposing CAA-NRC, Kumar allowed his party to vote in support of it. When questioned, Kumar allegedly instructed Kishor to inform the media that the law wouldn't be implemented in Bihar, raising questions about his loyalty and integrity.

Kishor also expressed concerns that the Waqf Bill contributes to a sense of threat among Muslims, suspecting the law aims to consolidate political power through polarization. Criticizing Kumar's support for the bill despite his proclaimed commitment to secular values, Kishor stressed the importance of truthfully honoring India's foundational promises to all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

