Impending Tariff Turmoil: US Targets French and EU Products
France anticipates that US President Donald Trump will announce tariffs between 20-25% on French and European products, potentially causing significant economic disruption. French officials express concerns about the consequences and the EU plans a proportionate response to safeguard its interests against potential cost hikes and trade rule upsets.
PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - France is bracing for economic turbulence as US President Donald Trump prepares to impose tariffs between 20-25% on French and European goods, a move expected to disrupt the status quo of international trade.
Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas expressed concerns, labeling the prospective tariffs as 'pretty powerful' and cautioning that they could trigger substantial economic disorder, affecting markets on both sides of the Atlantic.
In anticipation of these measures, French industry minister Marc Ferracci confirmed Europe's readiness to respond proportionally, hinting at a looming showdown in global trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
