Lalu Prasad's Health Journey: A Courageous Flight from Bihar to Delhi
Lalu Prasad, RJD president and former Bihar chief minister, was transferred to Delhi's AIIMS for medical treatment after a brief hospital stay in Bihar. Facing health challenges, Prasad chose to fly on a commercial flight despite advice for an air ambulance. His family remains concerned due to his medical history.
Lalu Prasad, the RJD president and former chief minister of Bihar, has been moved to Delhi's AIIMS for medical treatment. His son, Tejashwi Yadav, confirmed that Prasad had been admitted briefly to a local hospital in Bihar before being transferred.
Yadav told reporters that his father, suffering from sores on his back and arm, hopes to undergo surgery in Delhi. 'Lalu ji had reached the airport in the afternoon to board his flight for Delhi. My mother Rabri Devi was with him. A sudden drop in blood pressure necessitated a rush to Paras Hospital,' said Yadav.
Despite medical advice to use an air ambulance, Prasad opted for a regular flight, displaying his well-known courage. The family, however, remains concerned over the septuagenarian's health, given his diabetes, heart surgery, and kidney transplant history. Convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, Prasad spent significant time in hospitals while serving prison sentences.
