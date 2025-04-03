Left Menu

Afrikaner Enclave Seeks U.S. Recognition

Orania, a town in South Africa exclusively for white Afrikaners, is seeking recognition as an autonomous entity. Community leaders visited the U.S., seeking investment and alliances with Republican figures. Critics accuse them of fueling racial tensions, while residents strive for independence and self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:58 IST
Afrikaner Enclave Seeks U.S. Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Orania, a unique all-white Afrikaner town in South Africa's semi-arid Karoo region, is making international headlines as its leaders embark on a controversial quest for recognition as an autonomous state. This separatist enclave, established in the early 1990s, aims to gather support by appealing to right-wing Americans, seeking economic investment and political alliances.

During their visit to the United States, Orania leaders engaged with influencers, think-tanks, and Republican politicians, pressing the need for a decentralized approach in managing South Africa's diverse populace. The move has drawn criticism from within South Africa, where some accuse the group of exacerbating racial divisions.

Community leaders, however, are determined to push forward with their vision of independence. With local taxes and support from right-wing Americans, Orania continues its pursuit of self-sufficiency, despite South African government's insistence that they remain subject to national laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025