Afrikaner Enclave Seeks U.S. Recognition

Orania, a unique all-white Afrikaner town in South Africa's semi-arid Karoo region, is making international headlines as its leaders embark on a controversial quest for recognition as an autonomous state. This separatist enclave, established in the early 1990s, aims to gather support by appealing to right-wing Americans, seeking economic investment and political alliances.

During their visit to the United States, Orania leaders engaged with influencers, think-tanks, and Republican politicians, pressing the need for a decentralized approach in managing South Africa's diverse populace. The move has drawn criticism from within South Africa, where some accuse the group of exacerbating racial divisions.

Community leaders, however, are determined to push forward with their vision of independence. With local taxes and support from right-wing Americans, Orania continues its pursuit of self-sufficiency, despite South African government's insistence that they remain subject to national laws.

