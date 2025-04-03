Left Menu

Controversial Myanmar Leader Sparks Debate at Regional Summit

Myanmar's military head, General Min Aung Hlaing, visited Thailand for a regional summit amid criticism due to his controversial leadership. This marked his first significant international trip since overthrowing Myanmar's government. The visit coincided with discussions on disaster management, following Myanmar's devastating earthquake recovery efforts.

Updated: 03-04-2025 19:17 IST
Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, made a rare international appearance in Thailand for a regional summit, sparking debate over his nation's legitimacy on the global stage. His visit comes amidst ongoing recovery efforts in Myanmar following a calamitous earthquake that claimed thousands of lives.

The summit, centered on collaborative efforts in the Bay of Bengal region, saw General Min Aung Hlaing join leaders from neighboring countries, including India and Bangladesh, despite his controversial overthrow of Myanmar's democratic government in 2021. His presence initiated various reactions, with opposition voices condemning his participation in the summit.

Efforts to address disaster management at the summit mirrored Myanmar's current crisis, where the recent earthquake exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation. Criticism of General Min Aung Hlaing's attendance overshadowed the event as the shadow National Unity Government called for his exclusion, challenging the summit's decision to include the military junta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

