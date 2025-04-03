Waqf Bill Sparks Political Tensions in Bihar
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has ignited political tensions in Bihar with RJD's Lalu Prasad criticizing the BJP's stance. The Bill's implications on minority rights are expected to influence upcoming assembly polls. JD(U) leaders have shown discontent, highlighting the political ripple effects of the Bill's passage.
The recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has become a heated topic in Bihar's political sphere, with key figures voicing their dissent. RJD's Lalu Prasad, once a dominant political force, rebuked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks linking the Bill to his 2013 speech.
Prasad shared his critical views on social media, underscoring his previous support for stringent laws to protect Waqf lands. This comes amidst his ongoing legal battles and conviction in the fodder scam cases, which keep him away from active political participation.
The political discourse surrounding the Bill extends to JD(U) leaders expressing concerns, potentially affecting their Muslim voter base. As assembly polls approach, the issue casts a shadow over the electoral prospects of the Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-led NDA.
