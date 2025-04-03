Left Menu

Stablecoins in Congress: Interest Debate Sparks Legislative Tension

The cryptocurrency industry is lobbying Congress to allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest. This has sparked debate, with some lawmakers and financial watchdogs expressing concerns about potential risks to the banking system. Pending legislation in Congress could determine the future regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:23 IST
Stablecoins in Congress: Interest Debate Sparks Legislative Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a last-ditch effort, cryptocurrency leaders are urging Congress to permit interest payments on U.S. dollar-pegged tokens as part of new stablecoin regulations. The proposition has drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers and sparked warnings from financial watchdogs worried about potential impacts on the banking system.

Stablecoins, which maintain a constant value pegged to the dollar, are increasingly popular among crypto traders for transferring funds. Some executives argue for treating stablecoins like cash or bank deposits, allowing them to earn interest. However, the sector divides sharply on this issue, with diverse opinions from industry leaders and lawmakers alike.

While the House bill currently bans interest on stablecoins, the Senate's version leaves room for potential provisions. As Congress moves closer to passing the legislation, the debate over interest-bearing stablecoins continues, with proponents highlighting benefits for consumers and critics pointing to risks for traditional banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025