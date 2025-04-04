Tensions Rise in Syria After Israeli Strikes and Accusations Against Turkey

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli airstrikes in Syria have reportedly resulted in the death of at least nine individuals. The strikes targeted five cities, including the strategic Hama air base, leading to widespread destruction, according to Syria's Foreign Ministry.

Israel has accused Turkey of attempting to establish a 'protectorate' in Syria, a claim refuted by Turkey, which condemned Israel for destabilizing the region. Meanwhile, communities on the ground continue to grapple with the chaotic and violent aftermath.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have called for investigations into the attacks, labeling them as potential war crimes. Recent developments have also seen Syria's new interim leadership engage in diplomatic maneuvers, such as a conciliatory prisoner exchange with Kurdish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)