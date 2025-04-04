Left Menu

The Rapid Rise and Troubling Fall of Yoon Suk Yeol: South Korea's Ousted President

Yoon Suk Yeol quickly rose to power in South Korea as a former prosecutor turned president. However, his presidency ended swiftly as he was impeached following a controversial martial law decree. His assertive style, political conflicts, and scandals involving his wife contributed to his rapid downfall.

Yoon Suk Yeol's meteoric political ascent was matched by an equally swift and dramatic fall from grace. The former prosecutor ascended to South Korea's presidency only a year into his political career, but he faced impeachment and removal by the Constitutional Court shortly after a controversial martial law decision.

Yoon's assertive approach, suited to his former role as a prosecutor, proved a liability in politics where cooperation is key. His troubled presidency faced persistent opposition from a liberal-controlled parliament and controversies surrounding his wife, leading to an untenable situation.

Despite achievements like bolstering alliances with the U.S. and Japan, Yoon's tenure was overshadowed by domestic strife and a fateful martial law decree, declared in a bid to regain control, ultimately sealing his fate as South Korea's ousted president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

