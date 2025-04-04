The Rapid Rise and Troubling Fall of Yoon Suk Yeol: South Korea's Ousted President

Yoon Suk Yeol's meteoric political ascent was matched by an equally swift and dramatic fall from grace. The former prosecutor ascended to South Korea's presidency only a year into his political career, but he faced impeachment and removal by the Constitutional Court shortly after a controversial martial law decision.

Yoon's assertive approach, suited to his former role as a prosecutor, proved a liability in politics where cooperation is key. His troubled presidency faced persistent opposition from a liberal-controlled parliament and controversies surrounding his wife, leading to an untenable situation.

Despite achievements like bolstering alliances with the U.S. and Japan, Yoon's tenure was overshadowed by domestic strife and a fateful martial law decree, declared in a bid to regain control, ultimately sealing his fate as South Korea's ousted president.

(With inputs from agencies.)