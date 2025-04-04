Congress Unveils 'Nyaypath' Theme for Upcoming AICC Session in Ahmedabad

The Indian National Congress has announced its forthcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session will be themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh'. The session is set to take place at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati riverbank on April 8-9, 2025, gathering more than 1,700 AICC members and prominent leaders.

Congress general secretary in-charge K C Venugopal shared details of the event following a meeting with District Congress Committee chiefs. The session will align with significant anniversaries, marking 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi's presidency and 150 years of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth, both Gujaratis who are revered in Indian history.

The first day will witness an extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial. The theme's translation, 'Path of Justice: Resolve, Commitment and Struggle', underscores the Congress's renewed focus on justice and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)