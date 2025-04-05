Nationwide Protest: 'Hands Off!' Movement Draws Thousands Against Trump Policies
Over 1,200 demonstrations are organized across the U.S. opposing President Donald Trump's policies and his association with Elon Musk. The 'Hands Off!' protests aim to resist Trump's conservative reshaping of government. Spearheaded by Indivisible, the protests involve around 150 activist groups in multiple countries.
In an unprecedented move, over 1,200 demonstrations are set to take place across the United States on Saturday, organized to send a strong message against President Donald Trump's policies and his alliance with Elon Musk. These 'Hands Off!' protests could represent one of the largest collective protests since Trump's administration began reshaping government with conservative policies.
This mass mobilization provides an avenue for Trump critics to express their disapproval of Trump's executive orders that have instituted sweeping changes in U.S. foreign and domestic policy. Coordinated by Indivisible, the demonstrations aim to protect communities, schools, and democratic values and to interrupt what they view as harmful administration policies.
The demonstrations will not be limited to American borders but are expected to take place across several other countries, including Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Mexico, and Portugal, with a significant gathering anticipated on Washington's National Mall. As Trump's agenda faces continued legal opposition, organizations such as the Service Employees International Union and Greenpeace have pledged participation, giving the protest movement an additional push for visibility and influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
