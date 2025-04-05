Akhilesh Yadav's Economic Critique: Learn from Trump's Tariff Tactics
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged India to emulate Trump's tariff approach to safeguard the economy. He criticized the BJP for alleged land grabbing, misrepresentation of economic data, and lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav announced a campaign to expose the BJP's shortcomings, including celebrating Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for India to adopt economic measures similar to those of US President Donald Trump, suggesting that the Modi government impose tariffs to shield the national economy. Yadav has urged the imposition of restrictions on countries like China to protect India's market.
Addressing several issues, Yadav accused the BJP, terming it a "land mafia party," of illicitly acquiring land in key regions like Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. Yadav also criticized the state's handling of a recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, demanding clarity on the incident's death toll.
The Samajwadi Party plans to highlight the BJP's perceived inadequacies through an awareness campaign, starting with events marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Yadav emphasized widespread discontent with the ruling party, critiquing its handling of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.
