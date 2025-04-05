Kumaraswamy Declares War Amid Political Turmoil in Karnataka

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has declared 'war' against the current state government. He accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar of targeting him through the alleged misuse of power.

Kumaraswamy alleges that the government has launched vendetta politics by accusing him of land encroachment. Referring to recent incidents, he claims the accusations are intended to silence him from highlighting governmental wrongs with substantial evidence.

Citing historical grievances, Kumaraswamy warns that he possesses substantial materials to challenge the government. The former CM defends his legal track record in property dealings and insists that his actions adhere to lawful conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)