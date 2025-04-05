Kumaraswamy Declares War Amid Political Turmoil in Karnataka
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has declared a 'war' against the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, accusing them of misuse of power and targeting him through vendetta politics. Allegations include land encroachment and historical grievances.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has declared 'war' against the current state government. He accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar of targeting him through the alleged misuse of power.
Kumaraswamy alleges that the government has launched vendetta politics by accusing him of land encroachment. Referring to recent incidents, he claims the accusations are intended to silence him from highlighting governmental wrongs with substantial evidence.
Citing historical grievances, Kumaraswamy warns that he possesses substantial materials to challenge the government. The former CM defends his legal track record in property dealings and insists that his actions adhere to lawful conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harish Rawat Accuses Government of Misusing Central Agencies for Political Gain
Congress Criticizes Government's Alleged Preference for Trump and Musk Amid Social Media Controversy
Empowering Women: Maharashtra Government's Path to Social Equality
Sudanese Army Secures Key Government Buildings Amid Ongoing Conflict
Manish Tewari Criticizes Indian Government's Ties with Trump Administration Over Grok Chatbot Controversy