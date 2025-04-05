Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Unforgivable Strikes and Global Reactions

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, has tragically risen to 18, including nine children, according to regional Governor Serhii Lysak on Saturday.

The strike on Friday left 72 people injured, with the youngest victim being just three months old. Half of those injured remain hospitalized, with 17 in critical condition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, seeing it as evidence of Russia's reluctance to end the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy also criticized the U.S. response, urging stronger international pressure against Moscow. Meanwhile, UK and French military leaders met with Zelenskyy to discuss deploying a potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Additional discussions are planned in Brussels to strategize further defensive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)