Left Menu

Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Unforgivable Strikes and Global Reactions

A Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed 18 lives, including nine children, while injuring 72 others. The attack heightened Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's call for increased defense support. The international community reacted, urging an end to the conflict as new peacekeeping discussions unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:32 IST
Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Unforgivable Strikes and Global Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, has tragically risen to 18, including nine children, according to regional Governor Serhii Lysak on Saturday.

The strike on Friday left 72 people injured, with the youngest victim being just three months old. Half of those injured remain hospitalized, with 17 in critical condition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, seeing it as evidence of Russia's reluctance to end the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy also criticized the U.S. response, urging stronger international pressure against Moscow. Meanwhile, UK and French military leaders met with Zelenskyy to discuss deploying a potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Additional discussions are planned in Brussels to strategize further defensive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025