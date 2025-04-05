Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Bolster Defence Ties with New MoU

India and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation during Prime Minister Modi's visit, marking a significant step in military collaboration. The MoU, valid for five years, allows for mutual respect of military laws and can be terminated with three-month notice by either party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:41 IST
India and Sri Lanka have cemented their defence relationship with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the island nation.

The MoU, now officially in effect for a five-year term, sets a pivotal groundwork for enhanced military collaboration between the two countries, as confirmed by Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Sampath Thuiyakontha. Annually, India trains approximately 750 Sri Lankan military personnel, underscoring this partnership as an invaluable asset to both nations.

The agreement respects both parties' military laws and aligns with UN Charter principles, including sovereign equality. This pact is the first significant defence agreement between India and Sri Lanka, paving the way for deeper military engagement.

