CPI(M) Elects New Leadership Amid Generational Shift

The 24th CPI(M) congress elected a new Central Committee and Politburo, marking a significant generational shift within the party. Prominent leaders stepped down due to age limits, while new faces were inducted. The event highlighted internal democracy, with a focus on grassroots involvement and the aim of implementing socialism.

Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) witnessed a significant leadership change at its 24th congress held on Sunday. A new Central Committee, comprising 84 members with 30 new inductees, was formed alongside an 18-member Politburo that saw eight new entrants.

Notable figures such as Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat stepped down from the Politburo, aligning with the party's age limit policy. New Politburo members include Sikar MP Amra Ram, Vijoo Krishnan, and others.

The congress underscored internal democracy, exemplified by a contested Central Committee election. Despite not securing enough votes, CITU vice-president D L Karad reflected on the grassroots focus of party decisions. Age limit relaxations were also provided for select members.

