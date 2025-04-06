Stalin Urges PM Modi to Address Tamil Nadu Delimitation Concerns
Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the concerns of Tamil Nadu regarding the proposed delimitation exercise. He called for a parliamentary resolution to safeguard the state's representation and accused the Centre of attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats.
Amid growing concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue. Speaking at an official event, Stalin urged Modi to reassure Tamil Nadu that their parliamentary representation would remain intact.
Stalin emphasized the importance of passing a resolution in Parliament to ensure Tamil Nadu's rights are preserved. He highlighted the fears that delimitation could lead to the reduction of parliamentary seats, asserting the need for a constitutional amendment to guarantee fair representation.
In addition, Stalin criticized the Centre for allegedly trying to shrink Tamil Nadu's voice through delimitation. Despite challenging circumstances, he inaugurated a new hospital and announced development projects, while also accusing the Centre of failing to allocate adequate funds to the state.
