BJP's Janaakrosha Yatre Sparks Political Tensions in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unveiled its 'Janaakrosha Yatre' from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's constituency in Mysuru. The march, led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, seeks to protest against rising prices and a four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.

Commencing the yatra with ceremonial homage to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the BJP leaders including state president B Y Vijayendra and opposition leader R Ashoka were joined by several MLAs, MPs, and ex-ministers. Their journey is poised to traverse all districts before reaching Bengaluru by May 4.

Union Minister Joshi criticized the ruling Congress for increasing registration charges, road taxes, and essential commodity prices, accusing them of indulging in 'appeasement politics.' Meanwhile, BJP is contemplating a legal challenge against the Muslim reservation provision in contracts.

