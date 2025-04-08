Congress Revives Sardar Patel's Legacy Amid Ideological Battle with BJP
Amidst political tensions, the Congress party has strongly asserted its claim over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, as they challenge the BJP's narrative. In a strategic move, Congress has vowed to follow Patel's principles in countering the BJP-RSS's nationalist campaign. This reflects an intensified ideological conflict over India's historical figures.
The Congress has renewed its claim over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, accusing the BJP of distorting historical narratives for political gain. In a resolution, Congress emphasized Patel's role in India's freedom struggle and criticized the BJP's alleged misinformation about his relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru.
Attending a Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad, leaders discussed the importance of Patel's ideology amidst the current political climate. The gathering was seen as an effort to align the party with Patel's principles in the face of growing nationalist rhetoric from the BJP-RSS.
Congress announced plans for significant organizational reforms, with President Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge. The party aims to empower its district units, with leaders emphasizing that Patel's legacy of unity and resistance against injustice remains central to their strategy.
