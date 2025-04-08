Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Grenade Attack Highlights Punjab's Fragile Peace

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned a grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence, calling it a plot to disrupt Punjab's peace. The police arrested two suspects tied to Pakistan's ISI. Badal criticized the AAP government for not addressing rising tensions.

Updated: 08-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:54 IST
  • India

A recent grenade attack targeting the Jalandhar residence of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has drawn sharp political reactions, with Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal blaming it on a conspiracy to destabilise Punjab. The incident, which caused property damage but no injuries, is believed by police to be orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI to provoke communal discord.

During his visit to Kalia's residence, Badal affirmed the steadfast nature of Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab and pledged that the peace of the state would be maintained. He also launched a scathing critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, highlighting its failure to implement corrective actions amid increasing security concerns.

Badal drew historical parallels to tensions in the early 1980s, emphasising a pattern of escalating violence, including recent attacks on police stations and temples. He portrayed the current political climate as chaotic, suggesting a leadership void in dealing with provocations intended to drive a wedge between communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

