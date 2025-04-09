Political Tensions Flare Amid Violent Protest in Bokaro

Political tensions in Bokaro intensified after Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto filed a police complaint against Congress legislator Shweta Singh and her supporters. Mahto accused them of attacking him during a visit to demonstrators protesting a death caused by a lathi charge.

The incident occurred as protesters demanded employment from the Bokaro Steel Plant, following a tragic lathi-charge incident that resulted in a 26-year-old man's death on April 3. Mahto was reportedly jostled, and his car's number plate was damaged during the confrontation.

Speaking from Bokaro Steel City police station, officer Sudama Das confirmed the case against Singh. However, Singh criticized Mahto's actions, calling them an 'example of cheap politics.'

