Congress Champions Unity Against BJP's 'Pseudo-Nationalism'

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS, accusing them of promoting what it terms 'pseudo-nationalism' aimed at dividing people.

During the All India Congress Committee session alongside the Sabarmati, the Congress unveiled its 'Nyaypath' resolution, contrasting its vision of nationalism with that of the BJP. The Congress defines nationalism as a unifying force ensuring justice and empowerment for all, especially the marginalized.

Meanwhile, the resolution takes a swipe at the BJP-RSS, claiming their brand of nationalism serves merely as opportunism to seize power, jeopardizing India's pluralism. The Congress vowed to resist anti-Constitutional forces and uphold federal integrity, reaffirming its commitment to collaborative political efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)