BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Waqf Act Critique Amid Political Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his late and allegedly superficial criticism of the amended Waqf Act, which aims to aid underprivileged and marginalized Muslim communities. The ruling party expressed disbelief at Gandhi's delayed commentary, accusing him of ignoring the core issues.

The BJP countered his claims regarding the government's response to U.S. tariff policies. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that India stands its ground in international negotiations. He also criticized Congress's alleged double standards on OBC empowerment, pointing out the lack of representation within Congress compared to the BJP's record.

In a broader condemnation, Prasad addressed comments from Congress's rally, accusing the opposition of glorifying individuals over national identity. He also defended the BJP's actions to uplift backward communities, contrasting them with Congress's historical policies, and emphasized that the BJP prioritizes national progress over partisan criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)