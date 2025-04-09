Kangana Ranaut's Critique of Congress: A Political Proclamation

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, characterizing them as 'corrupt and forgotten children of Britishers.' During her address in Sundernagar, she highlighted the shift in national perception attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity and decisions.

Ranaut accused Congress of unfulfilled promises, specifically mentioning former MP Pratibha Singh's failure to allocate the MP Local Area Development funds. She contrasted this by citing her own contributions, claiming a donation of Rs 5 crore across various regions of Mandi.

Emphasizing her allegiance to Mandi, Ranaut spoke about her support for the Waqf Amendment Bill and expressed aspirations to see BJP flag fly across all 68 assembly constituencies in the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)