Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's Critique of Congress: A Political Proclamation

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized Congress during her visit to Mandi, describing them as 'corrupt' and out of touch. She praised Prime Minister Modi for transforming the nation's perception and accused Congress of unfulfilled promises. Ranaut pledged significant funding to Mandi and advocated for BJP's dominance in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:25 IST
Kangana Ranaut's Critique of Congress: A Political Proclamation
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, characterizing them as 'corrupt and forgotten children of Britishers.' During her address in Sundernagar, she highlighted the shift in national perception attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity and decisions.

Ranaut accused Congress of unfulfilled promises, specifically mentioning former MP Pratibha Singh's failure to allocate the MP Local Area Development funds. She contrasted this by citing her own contributions, claiming a donation of Rs 5 crore across various regions of Mandi.

Emphasizing her allegiance to Mandi, Ranaut spoke about her support for the Waqf Amendment Bill and expressed aspirations to see BJP flag fly across all 68 assembly constituencies in the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025