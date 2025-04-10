Trump Asserts Israel's Leading Role in Potential Strike Against Iran

President Donald Trump announced that Israel stands poised to lead any military action against Iran should Tehran persist with its nuclear weapons ambitions. The statement came before upcoming discussions between the US and Iran in Oman, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.

Trump, speaking Wednesday, underscored the United States' options for military intervention, with Israel playing a critical role, although he stressed American autonomy in decision-making. He expressed concern over Iran's progress towards developing a functional nuclear weapon, a scenario prompting serious international alarm.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the talks, Trump admitted uncertainty regarding their outcome. The 2015 nuclear agreement, which restricted Iran's uranium enrichment for lifted sanctions, fell apart under Trump's administration, describing it as "the worst deal ever" upon the US's withdrawal in 2018.

