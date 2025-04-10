Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tariff Turnabout: Global Markets Stirred

President Donald Trump reversed his recent tariffs on numerous countries, sparking relief in global stock markets. Despite easing pressures, the U.S. maintains heightened tariffs on China. The situation remains volatile as countries navigate the fluctuating trade environment, with negotiations continuing between global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:38 IST
Trump's Trade Tariff Turnabout: Global Markets Stirred
tariffs

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed his decision to maintain steep tariffs on dozens of countries, providing a reprieve to global stock markets shaken by recent financial volatility. This decision arrives amidst escalating trade tensions with China, highlighting the unpredictability of U.S. trade policies.

Stock indexes in the United States surged following the announcement, with the S&P 500 climbing significantly. However, the rally appears precarious as trade futures indicate potential declines. Oil prices dipped slightly, reflecting apprehension over looming economic uncertainties driven by ongoing trade disputes.

While Trump extended an olive branch to many nations, tariffs on Chinese imports were elevated further, intensifying the trade conflict. China's determined response underscores the persistence of global economic tensions, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025