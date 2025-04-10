Trump's Trade Tariff Turnabout: Global Markets Stirred

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed his decision to maintain steep tariffs on dozens of countries, providing a reprieve to global stock markets shaken by recent financial volatility. This decision arrives amidst escalating trade tensions with China, highlighting the unpredictability of U.S. trade policies.

Stock indexes in the United States surged following the announcement, with the S&P 500 climbing significantly. However, the rally appears precarious as trade futures indicate potential declines. Oil prices dipped slightly, reflecting apprehension over looming economic uncertainties driven by ongoing trade disputes.

While Trump extended an olive branch to many nations, tariffs on Chinese imports were elevated further, intensifying the trade conflict. China's determined response underscores the persistence of global economic tensions, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)