New India's Zero-Tolerance Stance: Tahawwur Rana Extradition Achieved

Narendra Modi's government has secured a major victory in its fight against terrorism with the impending extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Set to arrive in India on a special flight, Rana's return underscores the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted this extradition as a significant achievement, attributing it to the proactive measures taken by Modi's security agencies. It's also seen as an homage to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives during the 2008 attacks.

Criticizing the Congress for its past leniency towards terrorism, Poonawalla praised the current administration's shift in attitude, contrasting it with a preceding era marked by frequent terror incidents across Indian cities. The party vows to continue its stern stance to prevent future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)