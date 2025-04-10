Left Menu

BJP's Outreach Amidst Turmoil: The Impact of the Waqf Act Amendments

BJP president JP Nadda pays tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders at a workshop on the Waqf Act amendments. Opposition leaders challenge the act's validity in the Supreme Court. Violence erupts in West Bengal over its implementation. The act, aimed at modifying the 1995 law, faces significant political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:24 IST
BJP President JP Nadda pays floral tributes to BJS founders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi . (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the national capital, BJP president JP Nadda paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji and Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the BJP headquarters. The occasion marked a workshop focused on the newly amended Waqf Act, designed to engage with the Muslim community nationwide and address legislative doubts.

Opposition figures, including AIMIM chief Assauddin Owaisi, AAP MLA Attaullah Khan, and Congress MP Mohammed Jawed, have contested the amendment's validity. Their legal challenge, now with the Supreme Court, argues the act's provisions impinge on Muslim religious affairs. SP member Ur Rehman Barq has spearheaded this constitutional review request.

Meanwhile, violence in Jangipur, West Bengal, over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, led to 22 detentions. The BJP has criticized the Trinamool Congress for alleged law and order failures. The amendment aims to revise the Waqf Act of 1995 and its subsequent 2013 update, receiving contentious support in the legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

