India Assures Fair Trial for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Amid Global Watch

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday asserted that Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and now being extradited to India, must be granted a fair trial in accordance with Indian legal standards. Chavan insisted that the trial must ensure Rana's right to representation and appeal, akin to that provided to Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 2008 attacks.

Chavan highlighted the stark difference in the cases of Rana and David Coleman Headley, the latter having admitted to his role and turned into an informant for the United States. This, Chavan noted, culminated in the extradition of Rana after a prolonged legal tussle from 2009 to 2025. He emphasized that India will conduct the trial transparently, with the world observing to ensure no miscarriage of justice occurs.

The Supreme Court of the United States recently dismissed Rana's plea to halt his extradition, thereby facilitating the continuation of the legal process against him in India. Accused of participating in the 2008 terrorist attacks that claimed over 160 lives, the ongoing extradition concerns a criminal conspiracy case filed by the NIA in Delhi. Rana, previously convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, now awaits a trial under Indian jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)