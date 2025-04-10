Left Menu

15 Years After: Remembering the Smolensk Tragedy Amidst Russian-Polish Tensions

A commemoration in Russia for the 15th anniversary of the Smolensk plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski was disrupted by Russian protesters. The event highlights ongoing tensions between Russia and Poland, rooted in historical grievances and political distrust, and continues to impact Polish politics and society.

15 Years After: Remembering the Smolensk Tragedy Amidst Russian-Polish Tensions
  • Poland

A small group of Russians attempted to disrupt the 15th anniversary commemoration of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski, Poland's ambassador to Russia revealed.

During the event in Smolensk, protesters displayed banners and voiced anti-Polish sentiments, reflecting ongoing tensions between the two nations.

In Poland, remembrance ceremonies underscored the internal divisions and mistrust towards Russia, with political figures like Jaroslaw Kaczynski attending and reigniting debate over the tragedy's causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

